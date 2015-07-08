Below are the Union County arrests for 08-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burch, Jerrell
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305774
|Charge
|1) Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd Mda/Mdma (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Burch, Jerrell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd Mda/mdma (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Adam D Myers Rd, Pageland, SC, on 8/1/2023 00:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Parrish, Dustin Vaughn
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305050
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Driving While Impaired) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Obtain Property False Pretense) (F),
|Description
|Parrish, Dustin Vaughn (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (driving While Impaired) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (obtain Property False Pretense) (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2023 01:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Catlett, Demetrius Traquone
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305052
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 5) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Catlett, Demetrius Traquone (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 5) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2023 03:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Brooks, Brittany N
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Brittany N (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2023 07:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Hailey, Khalil Basheid
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305055
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag), M (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Khalil Basheid (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag), M (M), at 1300-BLK Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2023 08:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Lewis, Eric Sean
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305691
|Charge
|Dv Protection Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Lewis, Eric Sean (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protection Order Viol, M (M), at 3300-BLK Lonnie Walker Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/1/2023 09:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T