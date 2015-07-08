Below are the Union County arrests for 08-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Greene, Joni Elizabeth
Arrest Date 08/02/2023
Court Case 202305093
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (Possess Methamphetamine) ( ),
Description Greene, Joni Elizabeth (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (possess Methamphetamine) ( ), at 1500-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 22:48.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Greene, Joni Elizabeth
Arrest Date 08/02/2023
Court Case 202305094
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Greene, Joni Elizabeth (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1500-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 22:51.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Smith, Joshua Klinte
Arrest Date 08/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Joshua Klinte (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 23:07.
Arresting Officer Moore, K G

Name Gomez, Jose Federico
Arrest Date 08/02/2023
Court Case 202305071
Charge Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
Description Gomez, Jose Federico (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 400-BLK Alton St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 02:20.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Parsons, Morgan Blake
Arrest Date 08/02/2023
Court Case 202305070
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Parsons, Morgan Blake (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 02:20.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Anzaldua, Brandon
Arrest Date 08/02/2023
Court Case 202305073
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Anzaldua, Brandon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2900-BLK Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 04:07.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M