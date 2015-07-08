Below are the Union County arrests for 08-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Greene, Joni Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2023
|Court Case
|202305093
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (Possess Methamphetamine) ( ),
|Description
|Greene, Joni Elizabeth (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (possess Methamphetamine) ( ), at 1500-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Greene, Joni Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2023
|Court Case
|202305094
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Greene, Joni Elizabeth (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1500-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 22:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Smith, Joshua Klinte
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Joshua Klinte (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 23:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Gomez, Jose Federico
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2023
|Court Case
|202305071
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Gomez, Jose Federico (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 400-BLK Alton St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 02:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Parsons, Morgan Blake
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2023
|Court Case
|202305070
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Parsons, Morgan Blake (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 02:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Anzaldua, Brandon
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2023
|Court Case
|202305073
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Anzaldua, Brandon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2900-BLK Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2023 04:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M