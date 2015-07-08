Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carlos, Alvaro Hugo
Arrest Date 08/03/2023
Court Case 202305102
Charge Littering (M),
Description Carlos, Alvaro Hugo (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Littering (M), at 7200-BLK Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2023 11:36.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Society VICTIM of Interfering With Emergency Communication
Arrest Date 08-03-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Interfering With Emergency Communication (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 8/2/2023 and 00:06, 8/3/2023. Reported: 00:06, 8/3/2023.
Arresting Officer Moore, K G

Name Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
Arrest Date 08/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail Retur Rent Prop (M),
Description Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail Retur Rent Prop (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2023 14:48.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 08-03-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 03:34, 8/3/2023 and 03:35, 8/3/2023. Reported: 03:35, 8/3/2023.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Lowe, Dominic Antoine
Arrest Date 08/03/2023
Court Case 202305818
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F),
Description Lowe, Dominic Antoine (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2023 15:10.
Arresting Officer Plattenberger, E T

Name Union Academy VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering
Arrest Date 08-03-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Union Academy VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 600-BLK N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 7/28/2023 and 06:50, 8/3/2023. Reported: 06:50, 8/3/2023.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W