Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carlos, Alvaro Hugo
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2023
|Court Case
|202305102
|Charge
|Littering (M),
|Description
|Carlos, Alvaro Hugo (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Littering (M), at 7200-BLK Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2023 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Interfering With Emergency Communication
|Arrest Date
|08-03-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Interfering With Emergency Communication (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 8/2/2023 and 00:06, 8/3/2023. Reported: 00:06, 8/3/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail Retur Rent Prop (M),
|Description
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail Retur Rent Prop (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2023 14:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|08-03-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 03:34, 8/3/2023 and 03:35, 8/3/2023. Reported: 03:35, 8/3/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M
|Name
|Lowe, Dominic Antoine
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2023
|Court Case
|202305818
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F),
|Description
|Lowe, Dominic Antoine (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2023 15:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Plattenberger, E T
|Name
|Union Academy VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering
|Arrest Date
|08-03-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Academy VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 600-BLK N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 7/28/2023 and 06:50, 8/3/2023. Reported: 06:50, 8/3/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W