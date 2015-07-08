Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAMILTON, DONALD WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|4/20/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-04 02:36:00
|Court Case
|23CR706955-1
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MCCUTCHEN, JOMEIR ZAKIED
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/30/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|233
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-04 12:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PAYNE, RONALD ALAN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/28/1961
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-04 13:51:00
|Court Case
|23CR372748
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|TUCKER, EMILY GRACE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|7/11/1999
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-04 01:47:00
|Court Case
|23CR376672
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|BARNES, SANDRA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|6/8/1953
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-04 11:14:00
|Court Case
|17CR712754-1
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|PLAYER, CIARA GILDA
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|4/29/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-04 12:48:00
|Court Case
|23CR362126
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000