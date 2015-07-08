Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mattull, Andrea Marie
Arrest Date 08/04/2023
Court Case 202305863
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Mattull, Andrea Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 1100-BLK Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/4/2023 20:16.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Smith, Jaquaris Quamel
Arrest Date 08/04/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Smith, Jaquaris Quamel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK Stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/4/2023 20:26.
Arresting Officer Gaston, J A

Name Smith, Joshua Klinte
Arrest Date 08/04/2023
Court Case 202305119
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), And 3) False Imprisonment (M),
Description Smith, Joshua Klinte (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), and 3) False Imprisonment (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2023 03:02.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Blakeney, Jackie Raydell
Arrest Date 08/04/2023
Court Case 202305121
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway (M),
Description Blakeney, Jackie Raydell (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2023 04:49.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Lindsey, Preston Uneek
Arrest Date 08/04/2023
Court Case 202305122
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female), M (M),
Description Lindsey, Preston Uneek (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female), M (M), at 1700-BLK Lesa Lin Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2023 07:22.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

