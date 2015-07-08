Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mattull, Andrea Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2023
|Court Case
|202305863
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Mattull, Andrea Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 1100-BLK Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/4/2023 20:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Smith, Jaquaris Quamel
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Smith, Jaquaris Quamel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK Stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/4/2023 20:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A
|Name
|Smith, Joshua Klinte
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2023
|Court Case
|202305119
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), And 3) False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Smith, Joshua Klinte (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), and 3) False Imprisonment (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2023 03:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Blakeney, Jackie Raydell
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2023
|Court Case
|202305121
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Jackie Raydell (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2023 04:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M
|Name
|Lindsey, Preston Uneek
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2023
|Court Case
|202305122
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female), M (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Preston Uneek (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female), M (M), at 1700-BLK Lesa Lin Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2023 07:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Lindsey, Preston Uneek
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On A Female), M (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Preston Uneek (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On A Female), M (M), at 1700-BLK Lesa Lin Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2023 07:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C