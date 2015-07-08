Description

Blakeney, Jackie Raydell (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2023 04:49.