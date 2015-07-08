Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ADAMS, SCARLET
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/21/1959
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-05 03:19:00
Court Case 23CR377709
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000

Name ARMADOR-ARMADOR, GABRIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/28/2005
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-05 01:03:00
Court Case 23CR377779-01
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 15000

Name CUMMINGS, JIMMY MICHAEL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 12/13/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-05 01:27:00
Court Case 23CR377260-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000

Name COTHERN, CHASTITY HOPE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/31/1980
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-05 00:58:00
Court Case 23CR377621-01
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500

Name GETTYS, KILONA SHAHEED
Arrest Type
DOB 5/11/1992
Height 5.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-05 01:02:00
Court Case 23CR377075
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000

Name RAMIREZ, FRANCIS VENTURA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/2/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-05 01:48:00
Court Case 23CR377654
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 5000