Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ADAMS, SCARLET
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|11/21/1959
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-05 03:19:00
|Court Case
|23CR377709
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|ARMADOR-ARMADOR, GABRIEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/28/2005
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-05 01:03:00
|Court Case
|23CR377779-01
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|CUMMINGS, JIMMY MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|12/13/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-05 01:27:00
|Court Case
|23CR377260-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|COTHERN, CHASTITY HOPE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/31/1980
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-05 00:58:00
|Court Case
|23CR377621-01
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|GETTYS, KILONA SHAHEED
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/11/1992
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-05 01:02:00
|Court Case
|23CR377075
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|RAMIREZ, FRANCIS VENTURA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/2/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-05 01:48:00
|Court Case
|23CR377654
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000