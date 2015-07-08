Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lambert, Matthew David
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2023
|Court Case
|202305156
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order, M (M),
|Description
|Lambert, Matthew David (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order, M (M), at 200-BLK Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 13:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Thompson, Melissa Faith
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2023
|Court Case
|202305862
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Melissa Faith (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3900-BLK Planters Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/5/2023 13:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Wilson, Tyrie Darrell
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Wilson, Tyrie Darrell (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/5/2023 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Butler, Martin Derreall
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Butler, Martin Derreall (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 16:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Johnson, David Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2023
|Court Case
|202305881
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (F) And 2) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Johnson, David Michael (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (F) and 2) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Wilson, Tyrie Darrell
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2023
|Court Case
|202305867
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Tyrie Darrell (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J