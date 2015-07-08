Description

Wilson, Tyrie Darrell (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 01:39.