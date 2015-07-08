Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lambert, Matthew David
Arrest Date 08/05/2023
Court Case 202305156
Charge Violation Of Court Order, M (M),
Description Lambert, Matthew David (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order, M (M), at 200-BLK Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 13:02.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Thompson, Melissa Faith
Arrest Date 08/05/2023
Court Case 202305862
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Thompson, Melissa Faith (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3900-BLK Planters Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/5/2023 13:10.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Wilson, Tyrie Darrell
Arrest Date 08/05/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Wilson, Tyrie Darrell (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/5/2023 13:36.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Butler, Martin Derreall
Arrest Date 08/05/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Butler, Martin Derreall (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 16:09.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Johnson, David Michael
Arrest Date 08/05/2023
Court Case 202305881
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (F) And 2) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Johnson, David Michael (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (F) and 2) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 17:55.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Wilson, Tyrie Darrell
Arrest Date 08/05/2023
Court Case 202305867
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Wilson, Tyrie Darrell (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2023 01:39.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J