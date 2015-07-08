Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/19/1966
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-06 02:37:00
|Court Case
|23CR378554-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|COLVIN, ARIKA ZHANE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/1/2003
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-06 14:06:00
|Court Case
|23CR281982
|Charge Description
|UTTERING A FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|MILLER, ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/6/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-06 03:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR335179
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HERNANDEZ-SORTO, MELVIN YAMIL
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|3/21/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-06 14:51:00
|Court Case
|22CR052348-1
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|WILSON, TYLEK KIISEAN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/16/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-06 02:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR378562-1
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|RORIE, LATAVIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/26/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-06 16:05:00
|Court Case
|23CRS004299
|Charge Description
|MALICIOUS USE OF EXPLOSIVE DAMAGE PROPER
|Bond Amount
|2500