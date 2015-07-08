Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, ELIJAH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/19/1966
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-06 02:37:00
Court Case 23CR378554-1
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 0

Name COLVIN, ARIKA ZHANE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/1/2003
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-06 14:06:00
Court Case 23CR281982
Charge Description UTTERING A FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 1000

Name MILLER, ALLEN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/6/1974
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-06 03:10:00
Court Case 23CR335179
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 0

Name HERNANDEZ-SORTO, MELVIN YAMIL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 3/21/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-06 14:51:00
Court Case 22CR052348-1
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000

Name WILSON, TYLEK KIISEAN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/16/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-06 02:10:00
Court Case 23CR378562-1
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 0

Name RORIE, LATAVIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/26/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-06 16:05:00
Court Case 23CRS004299
Charge Description MALICIOUS USE OF EXPLOSIVE DAMAGE PROPER
Bond Amount 2500