Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Goodson, Hunter Lynn
Arrest Date 08/06/2023
Court Case 202305889
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Goodson, Hunter Lynn (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5400-BLK Osborn Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/6/2023 04:33.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Flowe, Reid Alexander
Arrest Date 08/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Flowe, Reid Alexander (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300-BLK Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/6/2023 22:39.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Ritch, Justin Neal
Arrest Date 08/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Ritch, Justin Neal (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 4100-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 8/6/2023 12:09.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Jordan, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 08/06/2023
Court Case 202305198
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Jordan, Robert Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 8/6/2023 23:46.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Mitchell, Tyrone
Arrest Date 08/06/2023
Court Case 202305152
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Mitchell, Tyrone (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2023 12:50.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Navarrete, Jose
Arrest Date 08-06-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Navarrete, Jose ( /M/18) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 699 Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2023 9:15:21 PM.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M