Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Goodson, Hunter Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2023
|Court Case
|202305889
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Goodson, Hunter Lynn (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5400-BLK Osborn Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/6/2023 04:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Flowe, Reid Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Flowe, Reid Alexander (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300-BLK Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/6/2023 22:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Ritch, Justin Neal
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Ritch, Justin Neal (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 4100-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 8/6/2023 12:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Jordan, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2023
|Court Case
|202305198
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Jordan, Robert Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 8/6/2023 23:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Mitchell, Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2023
|Court Case
|202305152
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Mitchell, Tyrone (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2023 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Navarrete, Jose
|Arrest Date
|08-06-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Navarrete, Jose ( /M/18) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 699 Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2023 9:15:21 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M