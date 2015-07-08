Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FORD, KEVIN DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|4/5/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-07 03:10:00
|Court Case
|17CRS220650
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|25000
|Name
|HOUSER, PATRICIA ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/4/2000
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-07 11:28:00
|Court Case
|23CR379411
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|JASKO, MARK ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/2/1969
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-07 05:05:00
|Court Case
|23CR379149
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PATTERSON, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS F
|DOB
|3/9/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-07 11:55:00
|Court Case
|21CRS229365
|Charge Description
|PROMOTE PROSTITUTION-PROFITS
|Bond Amount
|40000
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, TIARA LORRAINE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/11/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-07 04:43:00
|Court Case
|23CR379155-1
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF A FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|23000
|Name
|RUSS, WILLIAM LUKE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|11/1/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-07 10:41:00
|Court Case
|23CR379429
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|5000