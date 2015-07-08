Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FORD, KEVIN DONNELL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 4/5/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-07 03:10:00
Court Case 17CRS220650
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 25000

Name HOUSER, PATRICIA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/4/2000
Height 5.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-07 11:28:00
Court Case 23CR379411
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000

Name JASKO, MARK ALLEN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/2/1969
Height 6.5
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-07 05:05:00
Court Case 23CR379149
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name PATTERSON, JUSTIN
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS F
DOB 3/9/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-07 11:55:00
Court Case 21CRS229365
Charge Description PROMOTE PROSTITUTION-PROFITS
Bond Amount 40000

Name RODRIGUEZ, TIARA LORRAINE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/11/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-07 04:43:00
Court Case 23CR379155-1
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 23000

Name RUSS, WILLIAM LUKE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/1/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-07 10:41:00
Court Case 23CR379429
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 5000