Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Keziah, Connie Hodges
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
|Description
|Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Bullock, S R
|Name
|Jackson, Kyle Dillon
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2023
|Court Case
|202305913
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Kyle Dillon (A /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Kronas Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2023 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Hatfield, Andrew Charles R
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2023
|Court Case
|202300697
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hatfield, Andrew Charles R (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Mckoy, Gwendell Lamare
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2023
|Court Case
|202305207
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Mckoy, Gwendell Lamare (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 1900-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 15:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Sanchez, Margarita
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2023
|Court Case
|202305208
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Margarita (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M
|Name
|Tovar, Jennifer Hope
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2023
|Court Case
|202305212
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Tovar, Jennifer Hope (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R