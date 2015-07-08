Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Keziah, Connie Hodges
Arrest Date 08/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
Description Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 02:49.
Arresting Officer Bullock, S R

Name Jackson, Kyle Dillon
Arrest Date 08/07/2023
Court Case 202305913
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Jackson, Kyle Dillon (A /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Kronas Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2023 12:12.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Hatfield, Andrew Charles R
Arrest Date 08/07/2023
Court Case 202300697
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hatfield, Andrew Charles R (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 13:33.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Mckoy, Gwendell Lamare
Arrest Date 08/07/2023
Court Case 202305207
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Mckoy, Gwendell Lamare (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 1900-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 15:36.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Sanchez, Margarita
Arrest Date 08/07/2023
Court Case 202305208
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Sanchez, Margarita (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 16:01.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Tovar, Jennifer Hope
Arrest Date 08/07/2023
Court Case 202305212
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Tovar, Jennifer Hope (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2023 16:29.
Arresting Officer Mason, R