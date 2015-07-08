Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BYERS, ERIC MAURICE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 7/12/1970
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-08 06:00:00
Court Case 23CR706387
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000

Name PATRICK, VERONICA CHERISE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/26/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-08 14:36:00
Court Case 23CR380309-1
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name PARKER, KALEY MELISSA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/9/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-08 04:18:00
Court Case 23CR257881-01
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000

Name REED, JEREMIAH DASHAUN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/6/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-08 13:31:00
Court Case 23CR380351-1
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 0

Name REISCHL, KURT THOMAS
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-08 01:27:00
Court Case 23CR008311
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500

Name RHODEN, KIMBERLY ALEXANDRIA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/22/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-08 15:07:00
Court Case 23CR380355
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 0