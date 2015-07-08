Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Leak, Christopher Justin
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Leak, Christopher Justin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Anson County Jail, Wadesboro, NC, on 8/8/2023 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Adams, Brandon Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08-08-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Adams, Brandon Lynn (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 299 W Roosevelt Blvd/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2023 4:28:08 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|08-08-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 02:47, 8/8/2023 and 02:48, 8/8/2023. Reported: 02:50, 8/8/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Adams, Brandon Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2023
|Court Case
|202305223
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Adams, Brandon Lynn (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2023 04:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2023
|Court Case
|202300717
|Charge
|1) Brake Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Brake Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 2800-BLK Creek Ct, Stallings, on 8/8/2023 04:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Cortes, Eunorio
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2023
|Court Case
|202305224
|Charge
|Sex Offense With Child – 1St Deg (F),
|Description
|Cortes, Eunorio (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offense With Child – 1st Deg (F), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2023 07:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E