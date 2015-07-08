Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Leak, Christopher Justin
Arrest Date 08/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Leak, Christopher Justin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Anson County Jail, Wadesboro, NC, on 8/8/2023 15:00.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Adams, Brandon Lynn
Arrest Date 08-08-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Adams, Brandon Lynn (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 299 W Roosevelt Blvd/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2023 4:28:08 AM.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 08-08-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 02:47, 8/8/2023 and 02:48, 8/8/2023. Reported: 02:50, 8/8/2023.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J

Name Adams, Brandon Lynn
Arrest Date 08/08/2023
Court Case 202305223
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Adams, Brandon Lynn (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2023 04:33.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn
Arrest Date 08/08/2023
Court Case 202300717
Charge 1) Brake Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Brake Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 2800-BLK Creek Ct, Stallings, on 8/8/2023 04:34.
Arresting Officer Lefor, J L

Name Cortes, Eunorio
Arrest Date 08/08/2023
Court Case 202305224
Charge Sex Offense With Child – 1St Deg (F),
Description Cortes, Eunorio (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offense With Child – 1st Deg (F), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2023 07:05.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E