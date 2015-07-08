Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RUSS, WILLIAM LUKE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/1/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-09 10:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DOBSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/13/1980
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-09 00:00:00
|Court Case
|12CVD5135
|Charge Description
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|Bond Amount
|25000
|Name
|TAITE, EVRETT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/7/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-09 11:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREEN, ALPHONZO
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|11/25/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-09 15:33:00
|Court Case
|23CRS009892-1
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|SIFFORD, FRAZIER
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|4/10/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-09 09:39:00
|Court Case
|23CR379184-1
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALLEN, JAMAL DAVIS
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/7/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|149
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-09 15:22:00
|Court Case
|23CRS009888-1
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount