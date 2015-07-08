Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Niglio, Joey Cristoforo
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Fail Register Sex Offender), F (F),
|Description
|Niglio, Joey Cristoforo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (fail Register Sex Offender), F (F), at 5700-BLK E Indedenedance, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/9/2023 10:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Tinoco-rangel, Francisco
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Tinoco-rangel, Francisco (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2400-BLK White Store Rd/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2023 10:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, C B
|Name
|De La Cruz, Nicholas Bryan
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|De La Cruz, Nicholas Bryan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK Cappadocia Church Rd, Polkton, NC, on 8/9/2023 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Carter, Rose Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
|Description
|Carter, Rose Lynn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2023 11:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Chambers, Melissa Annette
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2023
|Court Case
|202305252
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Melissa Annette (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2023 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Mciver, Raquel De`quan
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Quick Dip, F (F),
|Description
|Mciver, Raquel De`quan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip, F (F), at 2630 Melda Drive, on 8/9/2023 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S