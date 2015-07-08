Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Niglio, Joey Cristoforo
Arrest Date 08/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Fail Register Sex Offender), F (F),
Description Niglio, Joey Cristoforo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (fail Register Sex Offender), F (F), at 5700-BLK E Indedenedance, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/9/2023 10:47.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Tinoco-rangel, Francisco
Arrest Date 08/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Tinoco-rangel, Francisco (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2400-BLK White Store Rd/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2023 10:47.
Arresting Officer Caskey, C B

Name De La Cruz, Nicholas Bryan
Arrest Date 08/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description De La Cruz, Nicholas Bryan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK Cappadocia Church Rd, Polkton, NC, on 8/9/2023 11:28.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Carter, Rose Lynn
Arrest Date 08/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
Description Carter, Rose Lynn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2023 11:34.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Chambers, Melissa Annette
Arrest Date 08/09/2023
Court Case 202305252
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Chambers, Melissa Annette (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2023 15:24.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Mciver, Raquel De`quan
Arrest Date 08/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Quick Dip, F (F),
Description Mciver, Raquel De`quan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip, F (F), at 2630 Melda Drive, on 8/9/2023 17:15.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S