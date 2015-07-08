Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gainey, Robert Jesse
Arrest Date 08/10/2023
Court Case 202305272
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Communicating Threats), M (M),
Description Gainey, Robert Jesse (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(communicating Threats), M (M), at 200-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2023 10:35.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Williams, Pamela Zarza
Arrest Date 08-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Williams, Pamela Zarza (W /F/61) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, between 00:22, 8/10/2023 and 00:23, 8/10/2023. Reported: 00:23, 8/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Gainey, Robert Jesse
Arrest Date 08/10/2023
Court Case 202305272
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Gainey, Robert Jesse (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 200-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2023 11:31.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Leo/inflic Injury
Arrest Date 08-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Leo/inflic Injury (C), at [Address], on 01:00, 8/10/2023. Reported: 01:00, 8/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Huntley, Whitney Lashun
Arrest Date 08/10/2023
Court Case 202305275
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Huntley, Whitney Lashun (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2023 14:10.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 08-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 09:09, 8/10/2023. Reported: 09:09, 8/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R