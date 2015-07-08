Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gainey, Robert Jesse
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2023
|Court Case
|202305272
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Communicating Threats), M (M),
|Description
|Gainey, Robert Jesse (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(communicating Threats), M (M), at 200-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2023 10:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Williams, Pamela Zarza
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Pamela Zarza (W /F/61) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, between 00:22, 8/10/2023 and 00:23, 8/10/2023. Reported: 00:23, 8/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Gainey, Robert Jesse
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2023
|Court Case
|202305272
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Gainey, Robert Jesse (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 200-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2023 11:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Leo/inflic Injury
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Leo/inflic Injury (C), at [Address], on 01:00, 8/10/2023. Reported: 01:00, 8/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Huntley, Whitney Lashun
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2023
|Court Case
|202305275
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Whitney Lashun (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2023 14:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 09:09, 8/10/2023. Reported: 09:09, 8/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R