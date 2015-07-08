Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SPERO, LINDSAY MARIE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/6/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-11 01:13:00
Court Case 23CR382483
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name DAVIS, DONTAVIS JAVON
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS B1
DOB 6/25/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-11 10:30:00
Court Case 21CRS221874
Charge Description STAT RAPE OF CHILD BY ADULT
Bond Amount 30000

Name MAEDA, MELISSA
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 4/15/1987
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-11 02:56:00
Court Case 23CR382515
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name CLYBURN, ANDRE PIERRE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/16/2004
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-11 11:10:00
Court Case 23CR305292
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 0

Name TURCIOS, JIMMY
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 1/31/2005
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-11 02:38:00
Court Case 23CR382512-01
Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN
Bond Amount 0

Name HENDERSON, ANTON LERON
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 7/20/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-11 08:33:00
Court Case 23CR382766
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0