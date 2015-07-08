Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SPERO, LINDSAY MARIE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|6/6/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-11 01:13:00
|Court Case
|23CR382483
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|DAVIS, DONTAVIS JAVON
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS B1
|DOB
|6/25/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-11 10:30:00
|Court Case
|21CRS221874
|Charge Description
|STAT RAPE OF CHILD BY ADULT
|Bond Amount
|30000
|Name
|MAEDA, MELISSA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|4/15/1987
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-11 02:56:00
|Court Case
|23CR382515
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CLYBURN, ANDRE PIERRE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/16/2004
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-11 11:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR305292
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|TURCIOS, JIMMY
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|1/31/2005
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-11 02:38:00
|Court Case
|23CR382512-01
|Charge Description
|POSSESS HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HENDERSON, ANTON LERON
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|7/20/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-11 08:33:00
|Court Case
|23CR382766
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|0