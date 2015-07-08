Below are the Union County arrests for 08-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, Emmanuell Lewis
Arrest Date 08/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Fta M-1 (Aof, Poss Para, Poss Marj, ), M (M),
Description Rushing, Emmanuell Lewis (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fta M-1 (aof, Poss Para, Poss Marj, ), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2023 18:18.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Olmstead, Amber Lynn
Arrest Date 08/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Olmstead, Amber Lynn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), [Missing Address], on 8/11/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Rorie, Jerick Lamont
Arrest Date 08/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Rorie, Jerick Lamont (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), [Missing Address], on 8/11/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Wilson, Cody Lee
Arrest Date 08/11/2023
Court Case 202306018
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Wilson, Cody Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 5100-BLK Monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/11/2023 20:25.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Swan, Stone Phillip
Arrest Date 08-11-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Swan, Stone Phillip (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3199 Stack Rd/jack Davis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2023 5:50:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 08-11-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 16:00, 7/11/2023 and 01:09, 8/11/2023. Reported: 01:09, 8/11/2023.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J