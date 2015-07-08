Below are the Union County arrests for 08-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, Emmanuell Lewis
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta M-1 (Aof, Poss Para, Poss Marj, ), M (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Emmanuell Lewis (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fta M-1 (aof, Poss Para, Poss Marj, ), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2023 18:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Olmstead, Amber Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Olmstead, Amber Lynn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), [Missing Address], on 8/11/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Rorie, Jerick Lamont
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Jerick Lamont (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), [Missing Address], on 8/11/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Wilson, Cody Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2023
|Court Case
|202306018
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Cody Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 5100-BLK Monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/11/2023 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Swan, Stone Phillip
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Swan, Stone Phillip (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3199 Stack Rd/jack Davis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2023 5:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 16:00, 7/11/2023 and 01:09, 8/11/2023. Reported: 01:09, 8/11/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J