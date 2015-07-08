Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-12-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TURNER-GROSS, APRIL LYNN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/14/1985
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-12 01:15:00
|Court Case
|22CRS209713
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|LIVINGSTON, KEVIN CAFARO
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|5/4/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-12 03:25:00
|Court Case
|23CR383598
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|DUKES, SOLOMON AUGUSTUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/17/1999
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-12 08:15:00
|Court Case
|23CR303653-01
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|LEE, SHAWN TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|2/3/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-12 07:54:00
|Court Case
|23CR344674-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|WHITEHEAD, KYISHA JERNA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|10/22/1995
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-12 04:25:00
|Court Case
|23CR383670-01
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ALLEN, EUREKA VONCIA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|2/2/1981
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-12 09:05:00
|Court Case
|23CR382418
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0