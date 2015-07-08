Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mullis, William Allen
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mullis, William Allen (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, on 8/12/2023 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Pitts, Tiffany Shantel
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2023
|Court Case
|202305330
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Pitts, Tiffany Shantel (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2023 21:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Bartlett, Joseph Grant
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bartlett, Joseph Grant (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Martin Luther King Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2023 11:10:34 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Lee, Taylor Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Lee, Taylor Nicole (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/12/2023 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Austin, Zachary Roy
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2023
|Court Case
|202300727
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Austin, Zachary Roy (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 6000-BLK Old Heartwood Way, Stallings, NC, on 8/12/2023 04:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Curry, Dominique
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2023
|Court Case
|202305323
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Curry, Dominique (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2023 05:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T