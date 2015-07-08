Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mullis, William Allen
Arrest Date 08/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mullis, William Allen (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK Independence Dr, Wingate, NC, on 8/12/2023 20:35.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Pitts, Tiffany Shantel
Arrest Date 08/12/2023
Court Case 202305330
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Pitts, Tiffany Shantel (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2023 21:28.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Bartlett, Joseph Grant
Arrest Date 08-12-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Bartlett, Joseph Grant (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Martin Luther King Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2023 11:10:34 PM.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Lee, Taylor Nicole
Arrest Date 08/12/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Lee, Taylor Nicole (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/12/2023 00:53.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Austin, Zachary Roy
Arrest Date 08/12/2023
Court Case 202300727
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Austin, Zachary Roy (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 6000-BLK Old Heartwood Way, Stallings, NC, on 8/12/2023 04:55.
Arresting Officer Lefor, J L

Name Curry, Dominique
Arrest Date 08/12/2023
Court Case 202305323
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Curry, Dominique (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2023 05:56.
Arresting Officer Shea, T