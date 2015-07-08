Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-13-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CARELOCK, BRANDON
Arrest Type
DOB 3/31/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-13 00:23:00
Court Case 23CR384227-1
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000

Name SUERO, STEPHANIE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 6/19/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-13 14:03:00
Court Case 23CR328011-01
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000

Name KELLY, MAURICE XAVIER
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 3/16/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-13 00:07:00
Court Case 20CR212518
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 1000

Name SUMMONS, RODIQUEZ
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/19/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-13 14:05:00
Court Case 23CR384535
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000

Name WRIGHT, LORENZO
Arrest Type
DOB 11/3/2003
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-13 02:07:00
Court Case 23CR384261-1
Charge Description ATTEMPT TO B/E BUILDING – WIT/OUT FORCE
Bond Amount 20000

Name OCASIO, BRIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/1/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-13 15:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount