Description

Linton, Ike Marvin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Fail To Report Accident (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 9400-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/13/2023 12:54.