Below are the Union County arrests for 08-13-2023.
|Name
|Bond, Justin Alan
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bond, Justin Alan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3800-BLK Story Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2023 03:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Diaz, Alberto Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2023
|Court Case
|202305336
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Diaz, Alberto Antonio (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/ Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2023 04:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Muska, John Ray
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Possess Gun On School Property (F),
|Description
|Muska, John Ray (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Possess Gun On School Property (F), at 5300-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/13/2023 08:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Harris, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Harris, Brandon Lee (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2023 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Linton, Ike Marvin
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2023
|Court Case
|202306045
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Fail To Report Accident (M), And 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Linton, Ike Marvin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Fail To Report Accident (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 9400-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/13/2023 12:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Mungo, Michael Dewaine
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2023
|Court Case
|202305343
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Mungo, Michael Dewaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 600-BLK Beard St, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2023 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A