Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name RAMOS, JUAN ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 11/28/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-14 01:50:00
Court Case 23CR384875-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name FOWLER, MORGAN NICOLE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/16/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-14 11:00:00
Court Case 17CRS247577
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 5000

Name STEELE, JAYLEN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 12/25/2005
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-14 13:50:00
Court Case 23CRS006623
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000

Name RAMOS, LUCERO
Arrest Type
DOB 2/9/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-14 02:19:00
Court Case 23CR384891
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name BARNHARDT, DEMERION
Arrest Type
DOB 12/23/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-14 13:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HERRING, JUSTIN MEKHI
Arrest Type
DOB 11/14/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-14 03:40:00
Court Case 23CR384861
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000