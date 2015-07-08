Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RAMOS, JUAN ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/28/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-14 01:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR384875-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|FOWLER, MORGAN NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|10/16/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-14 11:00:00
|Court Case
|17CRS247577
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|STEELE, JAYLEN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|12/25/2005
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-14 13:50:00
|Court Case
|23CRS006623
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000
|Name
|RAMOS, LUCERO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/9/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-14 02:19:00
|Court Case
|23CR384891
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BARNHARDT, DEMERION
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/23/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-14 13:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HERRING, JUSTIN MEKHI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/14/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-14 03:40:00
|Court Case
|23CR384861
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000