Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Butler, Kyna Alexis
Arrest Date 08/14/2023
Court Case 202305362
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Butler, Kyna Alexis (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2023 10:21.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Banks, Doris Battle
Arrest Date 08/14/2023
Court Case 202305369
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Banks, Doris Battle (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2500-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2023 19:30.
Arresting Officer Brito, B

Name Ojeda, Arturo Cristian
Arrest Date 08/14/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Ojeda, Arturo Cristian (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2023 10:36.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Lage, Pedro
Arrest Date 08/14/2023
Court Case 202306081
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Lage, Pedro (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK Trailside Pl, Stallings, NC, on 8/14/2023 19:41.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Cureton, Jamaud
Arrest Date 08/14/2023
Court Case 202306075
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Cureton, Jamaud (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1600-BLK Musselwhite Rd/white Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/14/2023 12:27.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Allen, Leslie Christine
Arrest Date 08/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Allen, Leslie Christine (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2023 19:55.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L