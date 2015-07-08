Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Butler, Kyna Alexis
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2023
|Court Case
|202305362
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Butler, Kyna Alexis (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2023 10:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Banks, Doris Battle
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2023
|Court Case
|202305369
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Banks, Doris Battle (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2500-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2023 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Ojeda, Arturo Cristian
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ojeda, Arturo Cristian (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2023 10:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Lage, Pedro
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2023
|Court Case
|202306081
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Lage, Pedro (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK Trailside Pl, Stallings, NC, on 8/14/2023 19:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Cureton, Jamaud
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2023
|Court Case
|202306075
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Jamaud (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1600-BLK Musselwhite Rd/white Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/14/2023 12:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Allen, Leslie Christine
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
|Description
|Allen, Leslie Christine (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2023 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L