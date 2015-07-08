Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-15-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TINSLEY, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/22/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-15 09:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TINSLEY, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/22/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-15 16:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name IRVINE, BRENT THOMAS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/16/1962
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-15 00:16:00
Court Case 21CR051342-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name ROLLINS, ISAIAH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/5/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-15 09:19:00
Court Case 23CR380032-1
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, JABRIAUN DONTAH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/17/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-15 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR228270-1
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500

Name SELF, SHATAJA RORIE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 2/11/2003
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-15 00:00:00
Court Case 21CR231040
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000