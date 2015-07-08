Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wright, Christopher Rashad
Arrest Date 08/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wright, Christopher Rashad (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4100-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/15/2023 18:49.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Watson, Erica Briana
Arrest Date 08/15/2023
Court Case 202305394
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Watson, Erica Briana (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2500-BLK Round Table Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2023 19:11.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
Arrest Date 08/15/2023
Court Case 202305381
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2023 20:48.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Duggins, Lisa Brown
Arrest Date 08/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Duggins, Lisa Brown (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/15/2023 00:04.
Arresting Officer Davis, G A

Name Diaz Hincapie, Jose Miguel
Arrest Date 08/15/2023
Court Case 202306105
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Diaz Hincapie, Jose Miguel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 14400-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/15/2023 21:03.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Sowell, Crystal Monyett
Arrest Date 08/15/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sowell, Crystal Monyett (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2023 01:03.
Arresting Officer Perry, C W