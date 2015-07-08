Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wright, Christopher Rashad
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wright, Christopher Rashad (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4100-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/15/2023 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Watson, Erica Briana
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2023
|Court Case
|202305394
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Watson, Erica Briana (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2500-BLK Round Table Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2023 19:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2023
|Court Case
|202305381
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2023 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Duggins, Lisa Brown
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Duggins, Lisa Brown (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/15/2023 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, G A
|Name
|Diaz Hincapie, Jose Miguel
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2023
|Court Case
|202306105
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Diaz Hincapie, Jose Miguel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 14400-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/15/2023 21:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Sowell, Crystal Monyett
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sowell, Crystal Monyett (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2023 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Perry, C W