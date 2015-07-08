Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 08/16/2023
Court Case 202306128
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1200-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2023 20:18.
Arresting Officer Price, J E

Name Boone, Jerry Ray
Arrest Date 08/16/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Boone, Jerry Ray (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/16/2023 22:45.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Taft, Daniel Erik
Arrest Date 08/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Possess Methamphetamine), F (F),
Description Taft, Daniel Erik (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (possess Methamphetamine), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2023 06:14.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name Luckey, Antonio Lamont
Arrest Date 08/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Trafficking Opium Or Heroin X2), F (F),
Description Luckey, Antonio Lamont (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (trafficking Opium Or Heroin X2), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2023 08:12.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Jenkins, Rodrick Keon
Arrest Date 08/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Motor Vehicle Rental Fraud), F (F),
Description Jenkins, Rodrick Keon (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (motor Vehicle Rental Fraud), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2023 09:45.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh
Arrest Date 08/16/2023
Court Case
Charge F- Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of F- Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2023 14:37.
Arresting Officer Reed, T C