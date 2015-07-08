Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CORNEJO, HENRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/9/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|251
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-17 10:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOKE, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|11/3/1965
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-17 14:55:00
|Court Case
|23CR007387
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MEEKS, KAYLA
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/1/2004
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-17 10:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR376247-01
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|SMITH, RICHARD WALL
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/31/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|207
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-17 09:48:00
|Court Case
|23CR370960-01
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ORDONEZ, ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|6/3/2004
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-17 09:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR387517-01
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|VAZQUEZ, ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS I
|DOB
|11/13/2002
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-17 16:38:00
|Court Case
|23CR318348-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
|Bond Amount
|5000