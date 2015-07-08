Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CORNEJO, HENRY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/9/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 251
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-17 10:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COOKE, ROBERT
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 11/3/1965
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-17 14:55:00
Court Case 23CR007387
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name MEEKS, KAYLA
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/1/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-17 10:30:00
Court Case 23CR376247-01
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000

Name SMITH, RICHARD WALL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/31/1986
Height 6.4
Weight 207
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-17 09:48:00
Court Case 23CR370960-01
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name ORDONEZ, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 6/3/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-17 09:00:00
Court Case 23CR387517-01
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 0

Name VAZQUEZ, ALEXIS
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS I
DOB 11/13/2002
Height 5.1
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-17 16:38:00
Court Case 23CR318348-1
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
Bond Amount 5000