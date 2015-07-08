Below are the Union County arrests for 08-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gunderson, Cheryl Kundsen
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gunderson, Cheryl Kundsen (W /F/65) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6300-BLK Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/17/2023 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Allen, Crystal Shonta
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Allen, Crystal Shonta (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2023 17:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2023
|Court Case
|202305435
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 1200-BLK W Franklin St/harley St, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2023 17:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Almond, Dustin Lane
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Almond, Dustin Lane (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at Budget Inn, Marshville, NC, on 8/17/2023 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Brown, J
|Name
|Mayzes, Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mayzes, Timothy Wayne (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1400-BLK Roscoe Howey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/17/2023 19:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Cruz-fernandez, Pedro
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2023
|Court Case
|202306147
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Cruz-fernandez, Pedro (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2000-BLK Alice Flagg Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/17/2023 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S