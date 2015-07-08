Below are the Union County arrests for 08-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cantoral, Eduard Hernandez
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), And 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Cantoral, Eduard Hernandez (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), and 4) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 14600-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/18/2023 17:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Henderson, Derrick Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), And 4) Expired Inspection (M),
|Description
|Henderson, Derrick Lorenzo (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), and 4) Expired Inspection (M), at 300-BLK N Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/18/2023 19:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Lee, Anthony Ray
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Lee, Anthony Ray (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 100-BLK Arlington Downs Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 8/18/2023 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Almond, Dustin Lane
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Almond, Dustin Lane (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2023 22:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Helms, Joshua Douglas
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2023
|Court Case
|202305464
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Helms, Joshua Douglas (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2023 22:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A