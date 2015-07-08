Description

Cantoral, Eduard Hernandez (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), and 4) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 14600-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/18/2023 17:25.