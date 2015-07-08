Below are the Union County arrests for 08-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cantoral, Eduard Hernandez
Arrest Date 08/18/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), And 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Cantoral, Eduard Hernandez (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), and 4) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 14600-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/18/2023 17:25.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Henderson, Derrick Lorenzo
Arrest Date 08/18/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), And 4) Expired Inspection (M),
Description Henderson, Derrick Lorenzo (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), and 4) Expired Inspection (M), at 300-BLK N Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/18/2023 19:37.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte
Arrest Date 08/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Saleem, Jaquan Lamonte (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Lee, Anthony Ray
Arrest Date 08/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Lee, Anthony Ray (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 100-BLK Arlington Downs Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 8/18/2023 20:17.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Almond, Dustin Lane
Arrest Date 08/18/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Almond, Dustin Lane (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2023 22:39.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Helms, Joshua Douglas
Arrest Date 08/18/2023
Court Case 202305464
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Helms, Joshua Douglas (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2023 22:49.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A