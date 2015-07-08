Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-19-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, LEXTON ANTHONY
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 3/22/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-19 07:30:00
Court Case 23CR389759-1
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000

Name MCCAIN, RANDOLPH
Arrest Type
DOB 11/15/1979
Height 6.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-19 00:17:00
Court Case 23CR389573-01
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 30000

Name MARTIN, ANTHONY JAMISON
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 6/2/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-19 07:56:00
Court Case 23CR363826-1
Charge Description MURDER – FIRST DEGREE
Bond Amount 0

Name COOK, ISIAH LOUIS
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 10/26/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-19 00:34:00
Court Case 23CR389614
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 0

Name WASILEWSKI, MICHAEL BRADLEY
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 3/30/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-19 10:05:00
Court Case 22CR305252
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 500

Name CONNELL, HEATHER ALLISON
Arrest Type
DOB 10/10/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-19 00:48:00
Court Case 23CR389662-01
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE ARSON
Bond Amount 0