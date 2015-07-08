Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-19-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, LEXTON ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|3/22/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-19 07:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR389759-1
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|MCCAIN, RANDOLPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/15/1979
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-19 00:17:00
|Court Case
|23CR389573-01
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|30000
|Name
|MARTIN, ANTHONY JAMISON
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|6/2/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-19 07:56:00
|Court Case
|23CR363826-1
|Charge Description
|MURDER – FIRST DEGREE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|COOK, ISIAH LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|10/26/2004
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-19 00:34:00
|Court Case
|23CR389614
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|WASILEWSKI, MICHAEL BRADLEY
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|3/30/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-19 10:05:00
|Court Case
|22CR305252
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|CONNELL, HEATHER ALLISON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/10/1982
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-19 00:48:00
|Court Case
|23CR389662-01
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE ARSON
|Bond Amount
|0