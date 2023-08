Charge

1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 8) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 9) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 10) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 11) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),