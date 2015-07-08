Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-20-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BURRIS, JAYLIN ELIJAH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/8/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-20 11:45:00
Court Case 23CR389728
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 5000

Name BELK, MICHELLE DENISE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/15/1992
Height 5.04
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-20 00:00:00
Court Case 21CR237160
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500

Name FARIA, DOUGLAS ALVES
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/1/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-20 13:45:00
Court Case 22CR014744-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500

Name HUBBARD, VERNELL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/28/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-20 16:05:00
Court Case 23CR390628
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, JATRAVIAN ARKELLE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/17/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-20 15:00:00
Court Case 23CR390719
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PRICE, SIMONE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-20 01:20:00
Court Case 23CR390375
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0