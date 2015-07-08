Below are the Union County arrests for 08-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2023 09:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Marin-barrera, Edgar
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Marin-barrera, Edgar (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2023 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Machuca, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Machuca, Tracie Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2023 10:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Torres-sanchez, Martin
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F) And 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Torres-sanchez, Martin (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F) and 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 4100-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/20/2023 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Tucker, Joseph Taz
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2023
|Court Case
|202305497
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Tucker, Joseph Taz (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2800-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2023 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B
|Name
|Chambers, Ira Tenille
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2023
|Court Case
|202305498
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Ira Tenille (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2023 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M