Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-21-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MARTINEZ-BUSTOS, JOHAN SEBASTIAN
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|10/28/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-21 00:58:00
|Court Case
|23CR391031
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CARTER, ZACKARY TYLER
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
|DOB
|5/16/2003
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-21 11:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR706746
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|STENBAR, KALONE EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/27/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-21 03:41:00
|Court Case
|23CR391051-01
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|GRAVES, WILLIAM FREDERICK
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|4/7/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-21 12:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR377345-1
|Charge Description
|AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL
|Bond Amount
|100000
|Name
|BRAILEY, JADEL STEVIRIS
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|11/9/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-21 05:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR391061
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|WHIDBEE, KENYON DYRONE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|6/24/2002
|Height
|6.03
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-21 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CRS222440
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|0