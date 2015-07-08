Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-22-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RAMOS-MORALES, ERIC
Arrest Type
DOB 6/23/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-22 02:39:00
Court Case 23CR391879-1
Charge Description C/S-SCH II- POSSESS – OTHER
Bond Amount 5000

Name SMITH, CRAIG DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 4/25/1996
Height 5.09
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-22 00:00:00
Court Case 21CRS223134
Charge Description OTHER – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 0

Name SIFFORD, JALEN ISAIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 12/7/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-22 11:00:00
Court Case 23CR369935-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000

Name MARTINEZ, RENE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 1/13/1983
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-22 02:24:00
Court Case 23CR391877
Charge Description C/S-SCH II- POSSESS – OTHER
Bond Amount 1000

Name MACKEY, PHILLIP JAKEESE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/26/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 311
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-22 13:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORRISON, FREDDIE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 12/27/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-22 04:00:00
Court Case 23CR391890-01
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500