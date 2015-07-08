Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-22-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RAMOS-MORALES, ERIC
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/23/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-22 02:39:00
|Court Case
|23CR391879-1
|Charge Description
|C/S-SCH II- POSSESS – OTHER
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|SMITH, CRAIG DEMETRIUS
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|4/25/1996
|Height
|5.09
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-22 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CRS223134
|Charge Description
|OTHER – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SIFFORD, JALEN ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/7/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-22 11:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR369935-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|MARTINEZ, RENE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|1/13/1983
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-22 02:24:00
|Court Case
|23CR391877
|Charge Description
|C/S-SCH II- POSSESS – OTHER
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|MACKEY, PHILLIP JAKEESE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/26/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|311
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-22 13:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, FREDDIE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|12/27/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-22 04:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR391890-01
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|500