Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Franklin, John Mark
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Franklin, John Mark (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 8200-BLK Carriker Williams Rd, Fairview, NC, on 8/22/2023 14:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Chambers, Kaleo Tremayne
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2023
|Court Case
|202305546
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Kaleo Tremayne (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2023 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Marshall, Kemberly Blankenship
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2023
|Court Case
|202305766
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Marshall, Kemberly Blankenship (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2023 16:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Marshall, Christopher Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2023
|Court Case
|202305766
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Marshall, Christopher Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1100-BLK Pryor Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/22/2023 17:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Huntley, Alexis Daniel
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Alexis Daniel (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2023 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Pasquale, Frank Anthony
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
|Description
|Pasquale, Frank Anthony (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 1100-BLK Bentley Park Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/22/2023 17:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J