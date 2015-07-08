Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Franklin, John Mark
Arrest Date 08/22/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Franklin, John Mark (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 8200-BLK Carriker Williams Rd, Fairview, NC, on 8/22/2023 14:56.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Chambers, Kaleo Tremayne
Arrest Date 08/22/2023
Court Case 202305546
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Chambers, Kaleo Tremayne (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2023 16:40.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Marshall, Kemberly Blankenship
Arrest Date 08/22/2023
Court Case 202305766
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Marshall, Kemberly Blankenship (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2023 16:58.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Marshall, Christopher Lee
Arrest Date 08/22/2023
Court Case 202305766
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Marshall, Christopher Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1100-BLK Pryor Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/22/2023 17:08.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Huntley, Alexis Daniel
Arrest Date 08/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Huntley, Alexis Daniel (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2023 17:49.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Pasquale, Frank Anthony
Arrest Date 08/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
Description Pasquale, Frank Anthony (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 1100-BLK Bentley Park Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/22/2023 17:59.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J