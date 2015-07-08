Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Congema, Frank Vincent
Arrest Date 08/23/2023
Court Case 202305572
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Congema, Frank Vincent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK Alexander Commons Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 20:32.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Thompson, Rondell Malik
Arrest Date 08/23/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), And 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
Description Thompson, Rondell Malik (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 200-BLK N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/23/2023 21:44.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Watkins, Demetris Dejuan
Arrest Date 08/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Watkins, Demetris Dejuan (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 10:11.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Caldwell, Angela Denise
Arrest Date 08/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Court), F (F),
Description Caldwell, Angela Denise (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 02:33.
Arresting Officer  

Name Campos, Antonio
Arrest Date 08/23/2023
Court Case 202305561
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Campos, Antonio (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 13:09.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Carpenter, James Travis
Arrest Date 08/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
Description Carpenter, James Travis (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 07:08.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S