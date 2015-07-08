Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Congema, Frank Vincent
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2023
|Court Case
|202305572
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Congema, Frank Vincent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK Alexander Commons Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 20:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Thompson, Rondell Malik
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), And 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Rondell Malik (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 200-BLK N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/23/2023 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Watkins, Demetris Dejuan
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Watkins, Demetris Dejuan (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Caldwell, Angela Denise
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court), F (F),
|Description
|Caldwell, Angela Denise (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 02:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Campos, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2023
|Court Case
|202305561
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Campos, Antonio (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 13:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Carpenter, James Travis
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, James Travis (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2023 07:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S