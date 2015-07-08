Description

Thompson, Rondell Malik (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 200-BLK N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/23/2023 21:44.