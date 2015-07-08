Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brown, Marie Susan
Arrest Date 08/24/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M),
Description Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 16:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Driggers, Dalton Lee
Arrest Date 08/24/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Driggers, Dalton Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 16:27.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Tarlton, Jerry Andrew
Arrest Date 08/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Tarlton, Jerry Andrew (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 00:12.
Arresting Officer Gallis, S B

Name Myers, Adrian Obrian
Arrest Date 08/24/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Attempted Murder (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), And 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Myers, Adrian Obrian (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Murder (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), and 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 16:59.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hale, Cory Mitchell
Arrest Date 08/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Hale, Cory Mitchell (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 15000-BLK Woodstar Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/24/2023 01:02.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Pender, Christopher Todd
Arrest Date 08/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Pender, Christopher Todd (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 19:03.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L