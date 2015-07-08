Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Marie Susan
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M),
|Description
|Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Driggers, Dalton Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Driggers, Dalton Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 16:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Tarlton, Jerry Andrew
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jerry Andrew (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Myers, Adrian Obrian
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Attempted Murder (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), And 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Myers, Adrian Obrian (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Murder (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), and 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hale, Cory Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Hale, Cory Mitchell (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 15000-BLK Woodstar Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/24/2023 01:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Pender, Christopher Todd
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Pender, Christopher Todd (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2023 19:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L