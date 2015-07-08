Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-25-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OSBORNE, LAMAR COREY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/24/2003
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-25 02:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CALDWELL, MILTON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/1/1978
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-25 12:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEE, BRANDON JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/19/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-25 15:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURTON, JAHEID YASIR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/24/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-25 01:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR351591-01
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ISLES, ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/20/1971
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-25 11:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRANK, CHUCK WELDON
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/20/1960
|Height
|6.00
|Weight
|166
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-25 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CRS201915
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS – FIRST DEGREE
|Bond Amount
|10000