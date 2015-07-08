Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-25-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OSBORNE, LAMAR COREY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/24/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-25 02:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, MILTON
Arrest Type
DOB 3/1/1978
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-25 12:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEE, BRANDON JONATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/19/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-25 15:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BURTON, JAHEID YASIR
Arrest Type
DOB 5/24/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-25 01:50:00
Court Case 23CR351591-01
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 0

Name ISLES, ANDRE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/20/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-25 11:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CRANK, CHUCK WELDON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/20/1960
Height 6.00
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-25 00:00:00
Court Case 21CRS201915
Charge Description TRESPASS – FIRST DEGREE
Bond Amount 10000