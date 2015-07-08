Below are the Union County arrests for 08-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Phillips, Timmie Dale
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Timmie Dale (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Petty, Laura Gayle
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2023
|Court Case
|202306161
|Charge
|Assault Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
|Description
|Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 3600-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 10:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Wade, John Mark
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wade, John Mark (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7400-BLK Stevens Mill Rd/southstone Dr, Stallings, NC, on 8/25/2023 01:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Plowman, Stanley Max
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Fta-Show Cause After Ftc), M (M),
|Description
|Plowman, Stanley Max (W /M/74) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (fta-show Cause After Ftc), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Deese, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2023
|Court Case
|202305603
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
|Description
|Deese, Antonio (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 900-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 07:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Threatt, Zaesu Shontia
|Arrest Date
|08-25-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Threatt, Zaesu Shontia (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 3:22:30 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L