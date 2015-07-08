Below are the Union County arrests for 08-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Phillips, Timmie Dale
Arrest Date 08/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Viol (M),
Description Phillips, Timmie Dale (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 10:00.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Petty, Laura Gayle
Arrest Date 08/25/2023
Court Case 202306161
Charge Assault Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
Description Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 3600-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 10:35.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J

Name Wade, John Mark
Arrest Date 08/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Wade, John Mark (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7400-BLK Stevens Mill Rd/southstone Dr, Stallings, NC, on 8/25/2023 01:28.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Plowman, Stanley Max
Arrest Date 08/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Fta-Show Cause After Ftc), M (M),
Description Plowman, Stanley Max (W /M/74) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (fta-show Cause After Ftc), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 14:37.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Deese, Antonio
Arrest Date 08/25/2023
Court Case 202305603
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
Description Deese, Antonio (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 900-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 07:56.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Threatt, Zaesu Shontia
Arrest Date 08-25-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Threatt, Zaesu Shontia (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2023 3:22:30 PM.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L