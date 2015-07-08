Below are the Union County arrests for 08-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Drake, Timothy Lane
Arrest Date 08/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Drake, Timothy Lane (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2023 05:28.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Drake, Richie Lee
Arrest Date 08/26/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Drake, Richie Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 600-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2023 05:31.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Burns, Erin Rebecca
Arrest Date 08/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Burns, Erin Rebecca (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2023 15:30.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J

Name Saunders, Chad Avery
Arrest Date 08/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Saunders, Chad Avery (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6100-BLK Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 8/26/2023 19:22.
Arresting Officer Bailey, B K

Name Thompson, Nathan Emanuel
Arrest Date 08/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Thompson, Nathan Emanuel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/26/2023 19:35.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Fincher, Shaniya Naquayja
Arrest Date 08/26/2023
Court Case 202305651
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Fincher, Shaniya Naquayja (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2023 19:50.
Arresting Officer Shea, T