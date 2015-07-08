Below are the Union County arrests for 08-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Drake, Timothy Lane
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Drake, Timothy Lane (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2023 05:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Drake, Richie Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Drake, Richie Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 600-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2023 05:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Burns, Erin Rebecca
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Burns, Erin Rebecca (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2023 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Saunders, Chad Avery
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Saunders, Chad Avery (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6100-BLK Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 8/26/2023 19:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, B K
|Name
|Thompson, Nathan Emanuel
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Nathan Emanuel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/26/2023 19:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Fincher, Shaniya Naquayja
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2023
|Court Case
|202305651
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Fincher, Shaniya Naquayja (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2023 19:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T