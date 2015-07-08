Below are the Union County arrests for 08-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Colson, Robert James
Arrest Date 08/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Colson, Robert James (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 4400-BLK Us 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/27/2023 00:15.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Mcmullen, Adrian M
Arrest Date 08/27/2023
Court Case 202306355
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Open Container (M), And 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Mcmullen, Adrian M (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Open Container (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 8/27/2023 00:21.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Mendoza-mendez, Herberto Jesus
Arrest Date 08/27/2023
Court Case 202305657
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mendoza-mendez, Herberto Jesus (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2023 00:43.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Huckbody, Thomas Alexander
Arrest Date 08/27/2023
Court Case 202300742
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Huckbody, Thomas Alexander (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 700-BLK N Broome St/blythe Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/27/2023 02:43.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Goland, Vladimir
Arrest Date 08/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Goland, Vladimir (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/27/2023 03:03.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Preciado, Diego Fernando
Arrest Date 08/27/2023
Court Case 202305658
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Preciado, Diego Fernando (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2023 04:10.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C