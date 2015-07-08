Below are the Union County arrests for 08-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Colson, Robert James
|Arrest Date
|08/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Colson, Robert James (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 4400-BLK Us 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/27/2023 00:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Mcmullen, Adrian M
|Arrest Date
|08/27/2023
|Court Case
|202306355
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Open Container (M), And 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Mcmullen, Adrian M (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Open Container (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 8/27/2023 00:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Mendoza-mendez, Herberto Jesus
|Arrest Date
|08/27/2023
|Court Case
|202305657
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mendoza-mendez, Herberto Jesus (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2023 00:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Huckbody, Thomas Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/27/2023
|Court Case
|202300742
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Huckbody, Thomas Alexander (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 700-BLK N Broome St/blythe Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/27/2023 02:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Goland, Vladimir
|Arrest Date
|08/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Goland, Vladimir (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/27/2023 03:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Preciado, Diego Fernando
|Arrest Date
|08/27/2023
|Court Case
|202305658
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Preciado, Diego Fernando (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2023 04:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C