Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TOMLIN, BRANDALYNN SCINEA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/10/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-28 03:34:00
|Court Case
|21CR231448
|Charge Description
|TRAFFIC OFFENSE – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|COLEMAN, TAJ LEVARIUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/12/2003
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-28 06:27:00
|Court Case
|23CR397118
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|JONES, THADDEAUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/26/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-28 03:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR396566-1
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GEORGE, ALLAN JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/20/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-28 08:29:00
|Court Case
|23CR366686
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|HARRIS, TAYSHAUN JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/16/2005
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-28 11:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KIAH, TONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/26/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-28 09:01:00
|Court Case
|23CR360205
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500