Below are the Union County arrests for 08-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin-yelton, Uriel S
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Griffin-yelton, Uriel S (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4300-BLK Red Hook Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2023 14:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Cook, Sabrina Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Larceny, Conspiracy) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Larceny) (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F),
|Description
|Cook, Sabrina Marie (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny, Conspiracy) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny) (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F), at 7600-BLK Surry Ln, Fairview, NC, on 8/28/2023 15:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Gordon, T C
|Name
|Dunlap, Reginald O N
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2023
|Court Case
|202305699
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Dunlap, Reginald O N (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1100-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2023 20:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Dunegan, Donald Eugene
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Dunegan, Donald Eugene (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of False Imprisonment (M), at 7400-BLK Sims Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2023 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Blackmon, Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2023
|Court Case
|202300237
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Blackmon, Alexander (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK Booker St, Wingate, NC, on 8/28/2023 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Davis, Rodney Charles
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2023
|Court Case
|202306401
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Davis, Rodney Charles (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK Smith Street, Wingate, NC, on 8/28/2023 21:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S