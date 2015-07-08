Below are the Union County arrests for 08-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin-yelton, Uriel S
Arrest Date 08/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Griffin-yelton, Uriel S (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4300-BLK Red Hook Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2023 14:03.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Cook, Sabrina Marie
Arrest Date 08/28/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Larceny, Conspiracy) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Larceny) (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F),
Description Cook, Sabrina Marie (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny, Conspiracy) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny) (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F), at 7600-BLK Surry Ln, Fairview, NC, on 8/28/2023 15:36.
Arresting Officer Gordon, T C

Name Dunlap, Reginald O N
Arrest Date 08/28/2023
Court Case 202305699
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Dunlap, Reginald O N (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1100-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2023 20:27.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Dunegan, Donald Eugene
Arrest Date 08/28/2023
Court Case
Charge False Imprisonment (M),
Description Dunegan, Donald Eugene (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of False Imprisonment (M), at 7400-BLK Sims Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2023 20:30.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S

Name Blackmon, Alexander
Arrest Date 08/28/2023
Court Case 202300237
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Blackmon, Alexander (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK Booker St, Wingate, NC, on 8/28/2023 20:50.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Davis, Rodney Charles
Arrest Date 08/28/2023
Court Case 202306401
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Davis, Rodney Charles (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK Smith Street, Wingate, NC, on 8/28/2023 21:34.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S