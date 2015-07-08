Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PETERS, WESLEY K
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/24/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|246
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-29 09:22:00
|Court Case
|21CR052588
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BENNETT, ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/21/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-29 12:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LONG, STEPHEN LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/29/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|305
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-29 09:11:00
|Court Case
|23CR398246
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CHISHOLM, REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/29/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-29 13:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOORE, NIRADA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/5/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-29 13:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, LATASHA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/28/1986
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-29 12:57:00
|Court Case
|23CR397711
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500