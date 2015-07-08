Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PETERS, WESLEY K
Arrest Type
DOB 11/24/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 246
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-29 09:22:00
Court Case 21CR052588
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 0

Name BENNETT, ANDREW
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-29 12:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LONG, STEPHEN LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/29/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 305
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-29 09:11:00
Court Case 23CR398246
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 0

Name CHISHOLM, REGINALD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/29/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-29 13:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, NIRADA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/5/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-29 13:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, LATASHA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/28/1986
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-29 12:57:00
Court Case 23CR397711
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500