Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wall, Makayla Symone
Arrest Date 08/29/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
Description Wall, Makayla Symone (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 8/29/2023 14:35.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Levin, Darian Starr
Arrest Date 08/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Levin, Darian Starr (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, on 8/29/2023 14:35.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
Arrest Date 08/29/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 8/29/2023 14:35.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Gasque, Quint
Arrest Date 08/29/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Gasque, Quint (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 8/29/2023 14:35.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Ferguson-springs, Bryant Dione
Arrest Date 08/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ferguson-springs, Bryant Dione (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK Billy Howey Rd/grove Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/29/2023 14:39.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Mckee, Michael Tripp
Arrest Date 08/29/2023
Court Case 202303898
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), And 6) Exceeding Posted Speed (M),
Description Mckee, Michael Tripp (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), and 6) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2023 15:55.
Arresting Officer Mason, R