Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wall, Makayla Symone
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
|Description
|Wall, Makayla Symone (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 8/29/2023 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Levin, Darian Starr
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Levin, Darian Starr (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, on 8/29/2023 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 8/29/2023 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Gasque, Quint
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Gasque, Quint (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 8/29/2023 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Ferguson-springs, Bryant Dione
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ferguson-springs, Bryant Dione (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK Billy Howey Rd/grove Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/29/2023 14:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Mckee, Michael Tripp
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2023
|Court Case
|202303898
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), And 6) Exceeding Posted Speed (M),
|Description
|Mckee, Michael Tripp (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), and 6) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2023 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R