Mckee, Michael Tripp (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), and 6) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2023 15:55.