Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CAPPS, PHILLIP NEIL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/30/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-30 01:22:00
Court Case 23CR398918-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name BROADNAX, BERTINA RAYCHELL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/13/1979
Height 5.4
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-30 11:30:00
Court Case 23CR391652
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 10000

Name HANKS-JONES, JERELL TRAVONE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/8/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-30 00:43:00
Court Case 23CR398911
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1000

Name MCGINNIS, JENNIFER
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/27/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-30 11:20:00
Court Case 23CR399263
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 3000

Name TISCHLER, REBECCA DIANA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/2/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-30 00:14:00
Court Case 23CR398821
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000

Name BEYAN, JAMES
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 11/16/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-30 12:40:00
Court Case 23CR399389
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500