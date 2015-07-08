Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CAPPS, PHILLIP NEIL
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/30/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-30 01:22:00
|Court Case
|23CR398918-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BROADNAX, BERTINA RAYCHELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/13/1979
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-30 11:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR391652
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|HANKS-JONES, JERELL TRAVONE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/8/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-30 00:43:00
|Court Case
|23CR398911
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|MCGINNIS, JENNIFER
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/27/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-30 11:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR399263
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|TISCHLER, REBECCA DIANA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/2/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-30 00:14:00
|Court Case
|23CR398821
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|BEYAN, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|11/16/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-08-30 12:40:00
|Court Case
|23CR399389
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500