Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos
Arrest Date 08/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2023 09:15.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Mckinney, Timothy Donnell
Arrest Date 08/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
Description Mckinney, Timothy Donnell (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Writ (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2023 09:20.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Hoch, Riley Morgan
Arrest Date 08/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Malicious Use Explosiv Injury (F) And 2) Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F),
Description Hoch, Riley Morgan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Malicious Use Explosiv Injury (F) and 2) Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F), at 1300-BLK Sommersby Pl, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/30/2023 10:27.
Arresting Officer Case, T N

Name Hoch, Riley Morgan
Arrest Date 08/30/2023
Court Case 202306149
Charge Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F),
Description Hoch, Riley Morgan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F), at 1300-BLK Sommersby Pl, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/30/2023 13:54.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Mungo, Michael Dewaine
Arrest Date 08/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Mungo, Michael Dewaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2023 14:11.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Brown, Justin Terrell
Arrest Date 08/30/2023
Court Case 202305735
Charge Indecent Exposure (M),
Description Brown, Justin Terrell (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2023 15:20.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B