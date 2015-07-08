Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Robles-ayona, Juan Carlos (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2023 09:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Mckinney, Timothy Donnell
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Timothy Donnell (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Writ (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2023 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Hoch, Riley Morgan
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Malicious Use Explosiv Injury (F) And 2) Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F),
|Description
|Hoch, Riley Morgan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Malicious Use Explosiv Injury (F) and 2) Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F), at 1300-BLK Sommersby Pl, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/30/2023 10:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Hoch, Riley Morgan
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2023
|Court Case
|202306149
|Charge
|Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F),
|Description
|Hoch, Riley Morgan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F), at 1300-BLK Sommersby Pl, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/30/2023 13:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Mungo, Michael Dewaine
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Mungo, Michael Dewaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2023 14:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Brown, Justin Terrell
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2023
|Court Case
|202305735
|Charge
|Indecent Exposure (M),
|Description
|Brown, Justin Terrell (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2023 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B