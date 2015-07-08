Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-31-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HIGHTOWER, LADASHA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/14/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-31 08:39:00
Court Case 22CR207368
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE    
Bond Amount 8000

Name ALLEN, DANIEL WAYNE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 4/20/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-31 11:30:00
Court Case 23CR332190-1
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH I CS
Bond Amount 50000

Name MCVAY, LARRY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 11/9/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-31 08:20:00
Court Case 23CR341926-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name FLOYD, TAYLER
Arrest Type
DOB 4/30/2003
Height 5.5
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-31 11:26:00
Court Case 23CR396891
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500

Name HEATH, NATHANIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/15/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-31 09:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GOODWIN, ANTERRIO
Arrest Type
DOB 5/9/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-08-31 11:30:00
Court Case 23CR371007
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 0